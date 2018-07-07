Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Andre De Grasse pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury in Saturday’s 200-metre semifinals at the Canadian track and field championships.

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed to a walk over the last 30 metres.

De Grasse turned and gave a wave to the crowd when he crossed the finish line.

The three-time Olympic medallist was favouring his right leg — the same hamstring that knocked him out of last summer’s world championships — when he left the track to receive treatment.

De Grasse was third in Friday’s night’s tight 100 final won by Aaron Brown. Less than a tenth of a second separated the top six runners, and Canadian head coach Glenroy Gilbert said that race might have contributed to De Grasse’s injury.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

Just Posted

South Cariboo residents reveal where they were during last summer’s wildfires

Where were you during last summer’s wildfires?

New vegetable garden for Canim Lake school

Eliza Archie Memorial School students learn to grow nutritious food from seed to harvest

Wooing

A weekly family column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Metalocalypstick fest in Lone Butte ‘a ripping good time’

‘There’s not many of us and we have to empower each other.”

Burned South Cariboo girl leaves BC Children’s Hospital, goes to burn centre

“We’re hopeful about her arms because look at her face.”

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

The six-foot long and eight-inch wide snake is not venemous and eats small animals

RCMP believe convicted sex offender may have more victims in B.C.

In March, Randolph Byron Dunlop was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 1994

Three-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse pulls up injured in 200 semifinal

The 23-year-old from Markham, Ont., was leading and running well at Terry Fox Stadium when he slowed

Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout – yes, you read that right

Spanish Banks to host cute corgi meetup, featuring beach race and dozens of four-legged friends

VIDEO: Ovechkin shows off the Stanley Cup at the World Cup

Washington Capitals captain took the NHL trophy to a fan zone in Moscow

Canadian firefighter dies in fall on Pakistan’s treacherous K2 mountain

Serge Dessureault died Saturday while attempting to scale 8,611-meter mountain in northern Pakistan

Washington State man gets life in prison in slaying of B.C. woman, husband

The judge said the killer of Monique Patenaude, Patrick Shunn seemed to regard his trial as a game.

Ontario asks Trudeau for resources to address influx of asylum seekers

About 800 refugee claimants and asylum seekers are staying in Toronto college residences

Most Read