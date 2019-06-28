The stampede is back in Bridge Lake

Cowboys and girls will be invading Bridge Lake for the annual stampede on June 29

The Bridge Lake Stampede is back for another year, marking its 70th year of cowboy action.

On June 29, horses and their riders will be competing in several disciplines such as bareback riding, saddle bronc, bull riding, calf roping, team roping, steer riding, barrel racing and more.

“I believe we’re having miniature ponies before. That’s new, something we’ve never before,” said Jamie Law, president of the Bridge Lake Stampede. “Other than that it’s the same as ever.”

They will also have a pig scramble again, with the kid winning going home with 50$.

The day also includes a 9:30 a.m. pancake breakfast before the real action starts at 12 p.m. After the dust settles, there will be a pulled pork dinner and outdoor dance.

Around 100 competitors will suit up in hopes of winning a buckle for the all-around man and woman. To qualify, they have to be in a roping and riding event.

“We’ve already had our entries and they’re the same as ever,” said Law.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for children, and kids under 5 get in for free. Free camping and live entertainment are included in the admission, with camping being first come, first serve.

The entertainment is provided by New Age Entertainment, not 100 Miles From Nowhere as the poster for the event says.