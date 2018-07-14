The 100 Mile House Wranglers Golf Tournament brings old friends together again

It was a perfect day for some golf but unfortunately, none of the 64 golfers who showed up to the 100 Mile House Wranglers Golf Tournament found it fitting enough to wear a kilt.

“It went excellent, the weather was good obviously,” said Chris Langton, the assistant coach of the team and one of the organizers of the tournament.

It did rain for around 10 minutes but Langton said it didn’t bother anybody and in fact, it cooled them down and refreshed them.

“Seeing all the old players from all the years and us getting together is definitely a highlight for me. You don’t see the kids for a while and it’s good to get them all together,” said Langton.

Around 16 of the 64 of the golfers were alumni; Zane Steeves. Adam Derochie, Austin Turner, Tyler Povelofskie, Tavis Roch, Kolby Page, Nick McCabe, Colton Carpenter, Travis Gook, Quinn Garrison, Ethan Tucker, Nolan Parr, Kevin Fillier, Clay Stevenson.

All the profits for the ticket sales go to the Wranglers Scholarship Fund for any of the former players going to post-secondary school. Langton doesn’t know the total amount of the money raised but said it was definitely in the thousands “for sure”.

He also said that because of not being able to do it last year took some momentum away from the scholarship program but that this year’s tournament was a good way to get it rolling once again and get some legs.

The participants (and approximately 30 people who didn’t golf) had their dinner at the Hangar Restaurant and Langton described the steak and chicken dinner as being fantastic. However, this will be the last time the location will host the Wrangler’s dinner party. Langton has a bigger picture in mind.

“We got to go somewhere bigger,” he explained. “As the years go on I want this to grow. I’d love to have 100 golfers and 150 people for dinner and it’s a big, huge community event and not so Wrangler-oriented. More of a community coming together and raising some money for these kids.”

In the past, they did the dinner at the 100 Mile House Community Hall, where they fit around 200 people. Langton said that he’d like to see it there again but will take baby steps to get there.

Some of the talented or maybe luckier golfers were given prizes for their efforts.

Results:

Winners shooting a 65:

Niki Hansen, Jamie Larson, Jordan Purcha, Nolan Nicol.

Long drive winners:

Ladies: Helen Takagi, Mona Friesen.

Mens: Nolan Nicol, Austin Turner.

Closest to the pin Winners.

Ladies: Kim McCoy, CD Langton.

Mens: Adam Derochie

