Team RONA wins Oldtimers Hockey League championship

Timbermart took second place in the Oldtimers Hockey league playoffs last weekend. (Photo submitted)

The 100 Mile Old Timers Hockey Association (OTHA) playoffs were held over the weekend of March 11 at the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena in Lac La Hache.

Team RONA won the league championship for the season, beating out Timber Mart who came in second, South Cariboo Motor Sports in third and in fourth place 100 Mile New and Used.

South Cariboo Motor Sports came in first in the regular season.

With the season over OTHA is looking ahead to 2023/24. Part of their plans includes sparking interest in joining the league.

“We thought we could share pictures (of the tournament) in hopes of inspiring new players to begin in the fall,” said board member and player Lori Forster.

In an interview with the Free Press in 2022, board president Matt Giroday said they play as an internal league of four teams complete with “a full regular season plus playoffs.”

Players range in age from as young as 30 to as old as 80, with members driving from as far afield as Williams Lake and 70 Mile House to compete.

Due to the age range, there are no slap shots or body checking allowed, and players operate under the CARHAR hockey platform in terms of rules, conduct etc.

They have a doubleheader every Tuesday and Thursday. Giroday said it is a mixed bag of playing for fun and competitiveness.

For the most part, the guys are just out having fun and getting exercise. He said there is a degree of competition as they keep track of stats, and season wins and losses that carry forward into how the playoffs are executed.

“It’s a great league. We have really good executives that sit on our board, obviously all volunteer time, even putting in the ice,” he said.

Registration for the 2023/24 season will start in October. Anybody wanting to play is welcome to come out regardless of their skill level.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

South Cariboo Motor sports came in first during regular season play. (Photo submitted)