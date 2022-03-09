Teachers low scorers in Grad ‘22 hockey game

Kameron Taylor dives in front of Vanessa Betschart’s puck during PSO’s Grads vs Teachers hockey game last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Melody Watkins ‘fights’ with her father Chris Watkins during the PSO Grads vs Teachers hockey game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO ‘22 Grad Vanessa Betschart lines up a shot on net at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kyson Hopson keeps the puck away from Roger Bissat as the PSO Grads and Teachers clashed at the South Cariboo Rec Centre last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO grad Bradly Bossat watches as Chris Watkins, reaches for the puck as his teammates Travis Monical and Chris Leflufy. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The PSO grads took on the PSO Teachers at a fundraiser game last Wednesday hosted by the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Aidan Moore chases down Wade Balbirnie as the PSO grads and teachers duke it out at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden Secondary Schol’s vice-principal Shawn Meville rides his stick after scoring a goal against his students during the PSO Grads vs. Teachers game last Wednesday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Parents filled out PSO’s Teacher team last week including Veronika Worthington and Wade Balbirnie. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Megan Balbirnie hustles down the ice with the puck while playing in PSO’s Grads vs Teachers hockey game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The PSO Grads took on the PSO Teachers at a fundraiser game last Wednesday hosted by the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students celebrate a goal scored by the PSO Grad Class of 2022. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students Roman Zabaras, (left), David Hill, Mason Pincott, Reichert Sanford, Mohamed Omer and Payton Ryder rise to their feet as they celebrate a goal scored by the PSO Grad Class ‘22. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School students Roman Zabaras, (left), David Hill, Mason Pincott, Reichert Sanford, Mohamed Omer and Payton Ryder rise to their feet as they celebrate a goal scored by the PSO Grad Class of ‘22. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Youthful energy trumped experience Wednesday during Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s annual Grads versus Teachers hockey game.

Despite starting neck-in-neck, with every goal matched in the first period, the teachers – and parents – started to flag in the back half of the second period. This gave the students their chance to take a decisive lead, cheered on by the crowd every time they scored.

In the end, the grads won 12-7.

“Overall the game was a lot of fun,” said Kameron Taylor, PSO’s athletics director. “I always have a lot of fun playing with the kids, it’s just another opportunity to make connections with them outside of the classroom where we get to know other sides of each other that aren’t just academic based.”

The annual dry grad fundraiser made its return to the South Cariboo Rec Centre after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19. The event, which included admission, bake sales and a concession, raised $1,879.75, said student organizer Megan Balbirnie, who was responsible for getting jerseys for the game.

The game included one team of 21 students and another comprised of teachers and parents. Balbirnie, who is graduating this year, said it was special to face off against her dad Wade on the ice.

“We just wanted to have fun, we had players who had never played before and players who have been playing for their whole lives,” she said. “It was really good that we won, it would have been embarrassing if I’d lost to my dad.”

Taylor said it was fun to see the students taken on their parents but wishes there were more than four teachers on the ice.

“My highlight was when any parent was on the ice with their children – from holding their sticks to bickering with one another – and no penalties were being called unless it was the teachers doing something to the students,” Taylor said. “We never got a single penalty shot.”

The hockey game continues fundraising for Grad ‘22. Balbirnie said planning is underway and will see a return to traditional ceremonies. She encourages the community to participate in the grad class’ bottle drive, cookie dough sales and other fundraisers.

“We’re going to have a traditional parade, then go down to Centennial Park and do the walk-ons on stage so we can have our families there,” she said. “Prom will be at the school in the gym, courtyard and the field so we can have a bunch of outdoor and indoor activities. There’s going to be dancing, food and all those kinds of things.”



