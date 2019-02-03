Teacher John Barriault tries to score as Levi McQueen (left) and Logan Worthington defend with Brendan Nijjer in net. Max Winkelman photos.

Teachers face students in nailbiting floor hockey final

“It was a nice close game, everyone was excited”

The culmination of a floor hockey tournament at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School had spectators sitting at the edge of their benches. The final saw teachers face off against the last remaining student team.

The teachers got off an early goal in the first period but the students managed to even it out before the teachers could build on their lead. That happened three times, bringing the score to 3-3 before the students managed to pull ahead. However, the students also couldn’t hold on, bringing the score back even to 4-4.

Late in the game, penalty calls seemed to be on the rise, and the game was once again evened out at 5-5.

With the game tied at the completion of the third period, it went into sudden death. A final penalty shot gave the teachers the decisive goal they had been searching for to secure the win.

Sean Glanville was acting as the hype man as well as doing the play by play for the game.

“It was a nice close game, everyone was excited.”

Glanville said he thought it would be a one-goal game ahead of time but had been expecting the teachers to take it due to their physical size and stature.

“It’s kind of what I expected, a close game; they’ve all been close. I think they beat the teachers in the round robins.”

With it being the final and a good crowd, teams were excited, he says.

“The penalties are pretty harsh, a penalty shot for a high stick of whatever but that’s the rules. It makes the game interesting. You always have a chance.”

Sheldon Anholt organized the tournament as well as playing on the winning team.

“It went really well. We had lots of participation the whole week and lots of people came to watch to so it was fun.”

Dylan Upson, who scored some of the student goals, said it was a lot of fun.

“I’m pretty tired,” he said after the game. “It’s kind of disappointing losing to a penalty shot.”

In total eight teams participated in the competition.

 

Teacher Sheldon Anholt scores on Brendan Nijjer.

Dylan Upson (left) tries to get past teacher Kam Taylor while teacher Vince Collins, who was celebrating Robby Burns Day, is in pursuit. Max WInkelman photos.

Levi McQueen (left) and Dylan Upson laugh it up after scoring a goal.

Previous story
VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

Just Posted

Lac la Hache will be getting double the internet speed soon

ABC Communications and Huawei Canada teaming up to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

Teachers face students in nailbiting floor hockey final

“It was a nice close game, everyone was excited”

The 100 Mile House Wranglers organize street hockey game to engage with community

‘So many of the players are perceived by the kids as role models and kind of like their heroes’

What do you think of the allegations of overspending in the B.C. legislature?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

There were lots of giggles at the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Jan. 26

100 Mile Hospice Society hosts first annual Cariboo Winter Giggle Games

B.C. centre at forefront of treating mental health and addiction together

Addiction and mental illness often occur together but treating them together is so complex

VIDEO: Age is just a number for B.C. dragon boat champions

Team Titanium of 60-plus paddlers from Langley outperformed much younger rivals

Quebec chef takes gold at Canadian Culinary Championships

Yannick LaSalle won the best dish at the Grand Finale held in Kelowna

Roussel, Virtanen lead Canucks to 5-1 win over Avalanche

Vancouver moves into final wild-card playoff spot

Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Ontario police seize stolen ‘MR SEXY’ license plates found on Maserati

The Maserati was being driven by a 17-year-old, who police say was speeding

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

Most Read