Talent on ice shines in 100 Mile

Mackenzie Thibeault skates during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s Winter Ice Show last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Figure skating members of the 100 Mile Skating Club wait their turn to perform during the club’s Winter Ice Show last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Thibeault receives a hug and praise from her peers after skating in the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ava Rywaczuk strikes a pose at the end of her routine in the 100 Miel Skating Club’s Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Livia Szatmari skates to All I Want For Christmas is You. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mckenzie Lamv skates during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Figure skating members of the 100 Mile Skating Club wait their turn to perform during the club’s Winter Ice Show last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Selene ball skates backward to Let It Go during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chase and Mackenzie Thibeault skate to You’ve Got a Friend in Me dressed as Woody and Jesse from Toy Story. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chase and Mackenzie Thibeault skate to You’ve Got a Friend in Me dressed as Woody and Jesse from Toy Story. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ella Frizzi takes part in the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ella Frizzi skates on one leg and strikes a pose during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cali Bishop skates during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hazel Lutz skates during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s Winter Ice Show at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hazel Lutz skates during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s Winter Ice Show at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ella Frizzi takes part in the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Thibeault and Cali Bishop hold hands as they skate together during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Thibeault helps her partner Cali Bishop regain her footing while performing at the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chase Thiebeualt skates backwards in a suit during the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of Canskate bigs finish their routine by ‘wiping out’ at the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Williams slides on one knee while performing a number to ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Williams spins around dressed as a grandmother during a performance of ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer’. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Olivia Gunther leans into a camel position while skating at the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Williams falls during the 2022 Winter Ice Show put on by the 100 Mile Skating Club. Williams said the most important thing to do when you fall is to get up and keep skating. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mackenzie Williams leans into a camel position while skating at the 100 Mile Skating Club’s 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of 100 Mile Skating Club’s Synchro Team skate together at the 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Skating Club skate together at the end of the 2022 Winter Ice Show. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo figure skaters showed off their skills on ice the last Saturday as part of the 2022 Winter Ice Show.

100 Mile Skating Club coach Cindy Mardyn said the show aimed to highlight what students have learned since September. With her help, the 20 students each choreographed their own number following set criteria, including two jumps, two spins and two field movements, such as spirals, spread eagles and hydroblading that show basic skating and edge control.

They each chose their own music, costumes and routines.

“They’ve practiced it for the last three weeks and the show was the result of all of that,” Mardyn said. “I think it went pretty good, especially considering where we started a few weeks ago.”

Ava Rywaczuk and Selene Ball, both nine, have been skating together for nearly seven years and say they have formed a close bond as a result. Ava considers the other club members as her “skating family” and the rink her second home. Throughout the show figure skaters off the ice shouted encouragement to their friends, embracing them after they came off the ice.

“Today was really fun,” she said Saturday. “You get so worked up before you on the ice but when you get on there it becomes a lot easier than you think.”

Mackenzie Williams, 13, said she likes the fact everyone is supportive.

“I feel like if you give people encouragement and cheer them on you make them feel they did amazing,” she said. “I really like it when they cheer me on, it makes me feel welcome and that I’m just skating around, minding my own business and I’m free to just skate.”

Mardyn said as a new coach, it was a bit stressful to plan the show. Now that she has seen what they can do she’s excited to organize another one for March to bring out their true potential. “That will be at the end of the year so hopefully we’ll see a lot of progress from now until then.”



