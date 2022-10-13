T10 bike jam a fun experience

The Slope Line Bike Park crew is inviting the community out to the fifth annual T10 Fall Bike Jam

The Slope Line Bike Park in 100 Mile House is maintained by a team of local riders including Wil Law (left), Dalton Anderson, David Hill and Travis Real. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The annual event, held in memory of avid mountain biker Tyler Tenning, is set to take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, in 100 Mile House. Park founder Dalton Anderson said he’s hoping for over 40 participants this year.

“The whole community is welcome. Bring your kids, they’ll love it, and it will be the best time of their life,” Anderson said. “We’ve spent years making this place so we might as well show it off.”

Since September, Anderson and a team of local bikers have been cleaning up the park and resurfacing the jumps. This includes David Hill, who said he comes before and after school each day to work on it. Hill said he has been riding and building jumps at the park for the last four years.

“I had a mountain bike and I was told there were some sweet jumps out here and I was going across town trying to find them. I never thought they’d be this awesome and big,” Hill said. “I’ve fallen in love with the environment out here.”

Hill said it’s rewarding to contribute to the community in this way, especially because it provides an activity for young people to enjoy. The jam is always a fun experience, he added, whether you’re riding or just spectating.

The Slope Line is built in the hills above Centennial Park across from Bridge Creek. Anderson said on the day of the bike jam he plans to set up signs along the trails so people can find their way up. He noted that people with low mobility may find the walk challenging on their own.

The jam kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. or whenever it gets too dark to ride.



