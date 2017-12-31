Sports Year in Review – January to June

Some of the top sports stories of the first half of 2017

Here’s a recap of the year’s sports stories from the first half of 2017.

Jan. 5

The Wranglers of the KIJHL got five of six possible points in three games after their Christmas break. They played Chase Heat in a back-to-back affair resulting in a 2-1 win and a one-all tie. The third game was against Revelstoke and the Wranglers won 3-2.

Jan. 12

Frazer Dodd, Clay Stevenson and Brevin Gervais of the Wranglers were chosen to play for Team Okanagan in the KIJHL’s Prospects Game.

“It’s a real honour to play [in the Prospects Game] because of the top young players of the KIJHL will be there,” said Dodd.

Jan. 19

A resident of 100 Mile House, Candace Knudsen, came in the top six in the Extreme Huntress Competition, a reality TV show pitting female hunters against each other with skill and hunting challenges.

“When I made the top 6, I was blown away. I figured I didn’t stand much of a chance,” said Knudsen.

Jan. 26

The three Wranglers played in the KIJHL Prospects Game, which ended in a 3-3 tie. Goalie Clay Stevenson played the second half of the game and only allowed one goal. Dodd and Gervais also made some good plays.

“I think all three of our kids played well and did us proud,” said Dale Hladun, head coach of the Wranglers and was behind the bench for Team Okanagan in the Prospects Game.

Feb. 2

Wranglers defender, Gervais underwent successful surgery at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops after suffering from a non-hockey related ruptured brain aneurysm.

Feb. 9

Gervais woke up after surgery and was in stable condition. The team was watching the Superbowl when they heard the news via text from Gervais’ mother.

“So when I read it out loud it was a big cheer as if someone scored a touchdown. The kids were all excited. That was pretty big news for all our guys,” said Hladun, who also asked the community to sign a quilt for Gervais during the next home game.

Feb. 16

Peter Skene Ogden (PSO) Secondary School’s senior boys basketball team beat Lake City in their opening game of the season to a score of 57-35. Unfortunately, the junior boys didn’t have much luck, losing 44-38.

Feb. 23

The Wranglers Banquet was held to honour players and staff with awards. Captain Stephen Egan was given the Most Valuable Player and President’s Awards.

“If you were to Wikipedia what a Wrangler is, there would be a picture of Stephen Egan,” said Tom Bachynski, president of the hockey club.

Nick McCabe, James Gordon, Rob Raju, Justin Bond, Austin Turner and Brevin Gervais also went home with awards.

March 2

Courtney Cave, James Edge, Heather Heales and Lydia Kinasewich compete in 2,000 m races during the annual Beat the Beast indoor rowing competition on behalf of the South Cariboo Rowing Club in Vancouver.

The club also purchased two of the rowing machines at the competition from a grant Murray Helmer, club president, applied to in 2016.

March 9

The 100 Mile House’s Junior Girls curling team beats 16 teams to win annual Ladies’ Bonspiel.

“Everyone was so happy. It was just surreal. We didn’t go in expecting to win, we went in for fun, to have some playing time,” said skip Ashley Holyk.

March 9

The Wranglers are kicked out of the KIJHL playoffs losing game six of a series against the Kamloops Storm to a score of 5-2.

“It’s unfortunate we lost but I’ll tell you what, I’m pretty proud of this crew. I mean success can be measured a lot of ways. For teenage men to be classy as they are all the time in the community, in other communities, representing this area and the Cariboo, I couldn’t be prouder of the guys and I mean that,” said Dale Hladun, head coach and general manager.

March 16

PSO Eagles senior girls indoor soccer team reached the final in the inaugural Hope Secondary Indoor Soccer Tournament but failed to capitalize and lost to Williams Lake City Secondary 2-0. The junior girls team, coached by Sarah Tostenson, placed in third.

According to coach Sean Glanville, it was a fantastic opportunity to open the season for both sides and nice to see the younger players to step up.

March 23

Brevin Gervais is back home with his family in Prince George following a serious brain haemorrhage in January but still had months of recovery. The haemorrhage affected his coordination on the right side of his body leaving him to relearn how to move and train his muscles.

The 17-year-old said it was great to be home and was thankful for all the support from 100 Mile and the hockey world.

March 30

Caily Mellott won silver at the B.C.League Midget AAA championship in Coquitlam as a member of the Northern Capitals out of Prince George and finished second in the league for points with 20 goals and 11 assists in 30 games.

April 6

100 Mile House Wranglers forward Rob Raju is awarded Top Rookie in the Doug Birks division for the 2016-17 season. The recipient is decided by the coaches in the division.

“I had no clue, but it was pretty cool. It means a lot and all the guys are happy for me,” said Raju.

April 13

The second annual Bowl for Kids fundraiser for the Brothers and Sisters of the South Cariboo raised over $11,000 during the pirate-themed event.

April 20

The South Cariboo Recreation Centre hosted an Aboriginal Youth tournament. Ten teams from all over the province competed, including two teams from Canim Lake; a midget team and all-female team.

April 27

Nine new referees were added through training at the 100 Mile House soccer fields. Patrick Harkness, a provincial instructor for BC Soccer Association’s Referee Development Program, drove up from Fraser Valley to teach the nine young adults to become the sheriff on the soccer pitch.

“One of the benefits of the 100 Mile House Youth Soccer Association is really the way the community backs them up,” said Harkness.

May 4

Cash Kerner, of 100 Mile House, lived up to his name as he brought home $533.76 for winning the top prize in the Bareback event at the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo. Kerner scored 83 points on Zohan the horse. “I like getting on good horses and I just really enjoy doing it,” he said.

May 18

Over 80 gymnasts ranging from age three to 50, stunned audiences at the annual South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics Year-End Gala.

May 25

Forty bikers participated in the T10 Spring Jam after Williams Lake native, Tyler Tenning, was killed in a car accident, many participants were honouring his memory by showing off their bike skills.

“He would have loved it, loved us just killing it, throwing out big tricks for him, because that’s what he did,” said Aidan Myhre, who was also from Williams Lake.

June 1

Heather “Sally Slappursilly” de Ruiter taught basic roller derby skills to women around the South Cariboo at Rolf Zeis Arena in Lac la Hache.

“Some people would relate it to rugby on roller skates or a version of a hockey game, but on the track, there are no balls, there are no ticks. It’s human power,” she said.

June 8

Former Wrangler goalie, Kristian Snead was named top Canadian Junior Hockey League goaltender of the year, adding to his collection of accolades achieved in the 2016-17 season, including Top Goaltender and Most Valuable Player in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League for his play with the Nipawin Hawks.

June 15

South Cariboo elementary schools get together for a track and field meet at 100 Mile Elementary School. Vanessa Betschart from Horse Lake Elementary won gold in the 100m dash, 200m run, long jump, triple jump and high jump.

June 22

The Lac la Hache Father’s Day Fishing Derby raised $4,286 for local charities. Tina Wiggins of 150 Mile House caught the biggest fish, a char weighing 22.4 pounds.

June 29

Local bodybuilder, Christina Kam of Ruth Lake, took first place in Master’s Physique and Best Poser at the B.C. Amateur Bodybuilding Association show in Fort St. John.

“Winning that Best Poser trophy I felt was well deserved,” said Kam.