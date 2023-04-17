Special Olympics Team returns to bowling alley

Special Olympics still in need of coaches and a local coordinator

Jared Douglas sends the ball down the lane at practice on April 4. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Special Olympics bowling program is back up and running in 100 Mile House.

The program resumed in March with eight athletes coming out on a consistent basis said Jasmine Webster, the community development coordinator for the northern and central interior.

The organization held a trial day to see how much interest there was in the community.

“It’s been really awesome. So we’ve got our bowling program officially started again,” Webster said, adding that rhythmic gymnastics is scheduled to start this month and golf in May.

The athletes were “thrilled” to be at the trial day, as they haven’t been bowling in a couple of years.

“For many of them, it was great to be reunited with the other athletes they might not see very often, and to be able to return to the sport that they love.”

One of these athletes is Christian Samson, who is excited to be back at Big Country Lanes.

When asked why he enjoys bowling, Samson answered “Why bowling? You get to bowl, you get to make friends. I think friendships very important.” He added that it is also important to be out there participating.

Unfortunately for the program, a couple of the coaches have left 100 Mile House since the start of the pandemic. They also lost the local coordinator for similar reasons.

“We’re kind of starting at square one right now, getting up and running again,” said Webster. “The biggest thing we’re looking to do is grow our committee.” She noted that they are in urgent need of a local volunteer coordinator to head up the committee.

Webster said this individual needs good communication skills and has to be a boots-on-the-ground person, helping to draw awareness to the program and the need for more volunteers. Webster added that she would be working closely with this individual to help get the word out as the program picks up speed.

Other volunteers are needed in order to form a committee. One of the parents is currently filling in as the bowling coach on an interim basis, but this is only temporary until a new coach can be found.

Samson had hockey to help keep him busy while bowling was closed down. He works with the 100 Mile Wranglers as a trainer’s assistant, and said that “It wasn’t totally boring.”

Some days are harder than others when it comes to bowling: sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose, he noted. For anyone who says they can’t bowl, Samson said “I don’t know if I believe that. I think anyone who says they can do it, who believes they can do it: they can do it.”

In previous years the program has been filled by older athletes. One of Webster’s goals for the fall is to get younger athletes involved.

Special Olympics has an Activestart program for ages 2-6, Fundamentals for ages 7-11, and the sport program, which starts at 12 years old. Bowling is held on Tuesday afternoons from 4 to 6 p.m. at Big Country Lanes in 100 Mile House.

For anyone wondering what they can do in their community and how they can give back, Samson had an answer. “Volunteer and play sports, but be careful what sports you play, because you might get hurt.”

Special Olympics will have a booth at the volunteer fair being held on April 23 at the Community Hall.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

