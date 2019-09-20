The South Cariboo trio who took home gold, Sue Pinkerton, left, Joyce Bueckert and Dot Verboom at the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna, British Columbia from Sept. 11 - 14. Submitted photo.

South Cariboo seniors take home gold

Every year, British Columbia hosts the 55+ BC Games for seniors in a new community. This year the games were held in Kelowna from Sept. 11 to 15. The games hope to improve the health, lifestyle and image of the 55+ demographic throughout the province.

This year, two groups of local seniors came home with a gold medal. The team of Lynda Bishop and Renata Cargnelutti won gold in pairs carpet bowling, while the trio of Sue Pinkerton, Dot Verboom and Joyce Bueckert won gold in carpet bowling as a trio. Bill Graham also came in third place for the Men 75-79 Division A competition.

The multi-day event offers a number of choices for its contestants. There are currently 33 sports to choose from such as slo-pitch, bocce ball, hockey, swimming and more. The sports have been selected to represent the interests of those over the age of 55. The 55+ BC Games works with provincial and local sports organizations to make sure the competition meets the standards of the Long Term Athlete Development Framework.

Next year’s 55+ BC Games will be held in Richmond, British Columbia from Sept. 15-19, 2020. The games can expect to see the South Cariboo competitors back next year for another run.

 

