South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics is hoping to attract the 55-plus age group this fall

Sang-Hee Robinson, coach of South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics, demonstrates the ribbons. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Some of the equipment used during classes. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The sign in the gym at South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics is hoping to attract the 55-plus age group when classes start up this fall.

It’s not a sport just for young and flexible kids who are going to the Olympics, said coach Sang-Hee Robinson.

All kinds of dance are involved – dance, ballet, jazz – with all kinds of apparatus.

“You learn all the grace of the dances with funkiness,” said Robinson.

She sees it as a way for older people in the community to get out and have some fun while learning new skills.

“I am a very strong believer of when there is an opportunity to try something, you take it.”

The 75-minute class includes gymnastics but not the kind that has you doing splits or back bends, said Robinson.

As we get older we need to look after ourselves, she said. Walking can become harder and the chances of falling increase.

Working on improving hand-eye co-ordination and being aware of your body when doing movements such as step-ups and jump downs can help.

“Sometimes my two left feet and my eye-hand co-ordination are out the door, where little kids catch on so fast,” laughed Robinson.

She earned her dance certification during the pandemic and plans to build that into the 55-plus classes, adding in fun music to help get the heart pumping followed by some time playing with apparatus like pom poms, ribbons or hoops balls and gentle stretches to cool down.

Regular classes are divided into five age groups. The Teddy Bear program is for children aged two to four. It is designed for one parent and children. At this age, children do not take instruction very well so classes consist of basic warm-ups, stretches, and very basic gymnastic skills.

Cariboo Starts is for ages five to six. This class is more structured as the children learn to follow instructions. They are taught very basic skills, learn movements with music, play with apparatus and explore.

The last three age groups are seven to eight, nine to 12 and 13 and older. Registration is available online now with in-person registration and a mini class on Sept. 7 and 8.

READ MORE: Seniors work out, stay independent

The time for six and under is 3:30 to 4:30 pm and for those six and older, from 4:45 to 5:45 pm.

Robinson recommends prospective students come to the in-person event as she feels it is important for them to see the various apparatus and get a feel for what would work best for them. Classes start Sept 13.

The idea is for people to come and enjoy with music and friends at whatever activity level they feel comfortable, she said. “Fitness for life.”

Contact Sang-Hee at 250-706-2405 or at scrhythmicgym@shaw.ca for more information.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter