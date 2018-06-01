Lyda Crossen doing a ball routine during the South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics Year End Gala at the South Cariboo Rec Centre on May 26. Brendan Kyle Jure photos.

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastic club raises money for six-year-old cancer patient

Year-End Gala deemed successful by coach

The South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics club hosted their annual year-end gala at the South Cariboo Rec Centre on May 26.

“It went very well, the kids had fun and the audience was pleased with all the routines the kids presented. It was very successful,” said Sang-Hee Robinson, the coach of the program.

The club is donating the proceeds from the $10 tickets to Justice Granger and his family. The six-year-old Granger is currently in a battle with cancer.

In total, the club raised $2,090 for the family.

“It’s just a small way to support a family in need,” said Robinson

The year-end gala is an opportunity to showcase what the club members have learned. The theme was “Around the World”, featuring countries such as China, France and Egypt.

“They get really excited about performing in front of audiences even though they get really nervous about it,” said Robinson.

Robinson pinpointed the program-wide routine with the Cariboo Strong theme as one of the highlights and more emotional moments of the gala.

“It was representing an interpretation of our B.C. wildfires last year and it showed in the routines how the fire affected us but at the end, the Cariboo stayed strong together and overcame with love and care,” said Robinson.

She said watching the little kids, even though they are prone to making mistakes, are always highlights because they are cute.

With the success through money raised and support from the community, Robinson said they will be looking to do another fundraiser with the gala next year.

She said some audience members told her that when they watched the Cariboo Strong routine, it brought them to tears and joy.

The “Cariboo Stong” routine will be performed by the club’s Canadian Gymnaestrada Group at the 2018 National Gymnaestrada in Richmond.

Robinson would like to extend a thank you to all the gymnastic parents, businesses and community members who have supported the club.

