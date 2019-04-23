South Cariboo looking for athletes for 55+ BC Games

The 2019 Games will be held in Kelowna in September

The South Cariboo is calling athletes aged 55 and up to play for the region in the upcoming 55+ BC Games in Kelowna this September.

Representatives are hoping to have everyone registered for the Games by the end of May.

“It’s a great way to meet people from the province,” said Sue Pinkerton, the representative for the South Cariboo area, who also participated as a golfer in the last Games. “It’s great camaraderie.”

RELATED: VIDEO — Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

The Games promote the mental and physical health of seniors as well as the social engagement of older athletes around the province.

The South Cariboo region is part of the Zone 9 North Central Team, which also includes athletes from Central and North Cariboo as well as Prince George, McBride and Mackenzie.

There are 32 sports to choose from this year, including golf, badminton, carpet bowling, mountain biking, equestrian and others.

Athletes interested in competing can look up the full list of sports on the website at www.55plusbcgames.org and register online, or register by contacting Pinkerton by phone at 250-791-5750 or by email at grammas@shaw.ca. Pinkerton said she will get prospective competitors in touch with the Zone 9 sports coordinators.

RELATED: Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Zone 9 representatives encouraged interested athletes to register as soon as possible because there may be potential playdowns in some sports, such as bocce, five-pin and darts.

The playdowns will determine qualification for the actual Games, which will take place from Sept. 10 to 14.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CFL, CFL Players Association to resume collective bargaining talks next week

Just Posted

South Cariboo looking for athletes for 55+ BC Games

The 2019 Games will be held in Kelowna in September

Peter Skene Ogden students organize community-wide clean up

Environmental Club will also hand out seed bombs on April 23

Province announces $935,925 in funding for Cariboo region projects

The BC Rural Dividend Program grants will go to 11 projects in the Cariboo region

Did you know it was Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday on Easter Sunday?

Did you know it was Queen Elizabeth II's birthday on Easter Sunday?… Continue reading

Yoga studio raises $2,500 for woman leaving abusive relationship

The studio held a fundraiser yoga class and accepted donations from members to help the woman

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

RCMP looking to retrace steps of woman found dead on Kelowna beach

Caitlin Midori Bradley, a 29-year-old dancer at a Kelowna bar, was originally from Surrey

Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

Fire forces 36 people at Vanderhoof care home to evacuate

No one was hurt after the fire at Stuart Nechako Manor

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Most Read