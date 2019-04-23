South Cariboo looking for athletes for 55+ BC Games

The 2019 Games will be held in Kelowna in September

The South Cariboo is calling athletes aged 55 and up to play for the region in the upcoming 55+ BC Games in Kelowna this September.

Representatives are hoping to have everyone registered for the Games by the end of May.

“It’s a great way to meet people from the province,” said Sue Pinkerton, the representative for the South Cariboo area, who also participated as a golfer in the last Games. “It’s great camaraderie.”

RELATED: VIDEO — Day 2 of 55+ B.C. Games

The Games promote the mental and physical health of seniors as well as the social engagement of older athletes around the province.

The South Cariboo region is part of the Zone 9 North Central Team, which also includes athletes from Central and North Cariboo as well as Prince George, McBride and Mackenzie.

There are 32 sports to choose from this year, including golf, badminton, carpet bowling, mountain biking, equestrian and others.

Athletes interested in competing can look up the full list of sports on the website at www.55plusbcgames.org and register online, or register by contacting Pinkerton by phone at 250-791-5750 or by email at grammas@shaw.ca. Pinkerton said she will get prospective competitors in touch with the Zone 9 sports coordinators.

RELATED: Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Zone 9 representatives encouraged interested athletes to register as soon as possible because there may be potential playdowns in some sports, such as bocce, five-pin and darts.

The playdowns will determine qualification for the actual Games, which will take place from Sept. 10 to 14.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.