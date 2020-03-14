South Cariboo gymnasts compete in Winter Games

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics (SCRG) club sent five athletes to Fort St. John to compete in the 2020 BC Winter Games, from Feb. 19 to 23. Over 1,500 participants from all over B.C. competed in 15 different sport competitions during this event.

SCRG’s five athletes were Erica Goertz, Joelle Kuyek, Alisha Robinson, Aubrey Siclari, and Myra Hindmarsh. They were accompanied by coaches Jill McArthur and Sarah Robinson.

Despite the long rides on the bus, their excitement and experiences through the events were very special.

This once in a lifetime opportunity was filled with ups and downs, laughter, new friends, new experiences, special memories and so much more. One of the highlights through the competitions was meeting Canadian Rhythmic Gymnast Olympic Gold Medalist Lori Fung, who was one of the judges.

Five gymnasts and two coaches worked hard on their routines and skills. Their commitment, sportsmanship, leadership, and work ethics have shown in the preparation of this event. It was the very first competition experience for some of the gymnasts. Standing in front of a table of judges was a very nerve-wracking experience. But their smiles and encouragement for each other kept them positive and strong. They placed 5th in their group category through two days of competitions. Such a special gift to be able to see their own accomplishments from day 1 to the finish line. So proud of them!

We would like to congratulate each gymnast, thank you to all the families, community members, and many supporters who helped this event come true. These gymnasts will compete again in May in the ‘All-Stars Invitational’ in Port Coquitlam. Good luck to all the competitors.

