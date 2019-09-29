South Cariboo Female Hockey League is looking to slap some pucks again

Registration is open for the league

The South Cariboo Female Hockey League is gearing up for a new season.

Started by a group of ladies in 2010 after a number of players aged out of minor hockey still wanted to play. The league is hoping to get enough players for two teams.

“We would like to add a drop-in option but it all depends on our numbers. So far, registration is low this season so far. But there is still time,” said Danielle Menzel, secretary of the executive committee.

The final deadline is Sept. 25 with the games starting on Oct 3. They will be every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in town at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre.

Full season registration is $225, shift worker rate is $140 and goalies $75.

However, Menzel said registration will most likely be accepted after the deadline since numbers are low and she attributed the possible cause to the local mill closures/curtailments.

“We can also arrange payment plans with 50 per cent of the fees paid upfront.”

If more than two teams are registered, the league will have playoffs at the end of the season. The league also keeps stats.

“We usually have shirts, gift certificates or a discount on next seasons registration for prizes instead of trophies. It just depends again on numbers. It is hard to do playoffs with two teams.”

Menzel said the main objective of the SCFHL is to have fun.

