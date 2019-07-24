South Cariboo archery club closes summer season with an annual competition

Bighorn Archery club’s president Allen Pickering, adjusts himself as he gets ready for the next target on the course up at the 99 Mile Ski Club hill. Millar Hill photo

Bighorn Archery club wrapped up their final outdoor shoot for this season at the 99 Mile Snowmobile Club site.

The traditional shoot had archers from all over the province participate with more than 85 in attendance over the course of the weekend.

“The weekend went very well and the weather was a big part of it,” said Allen Pickering, the president of Bighorn Archery.

Pickering mentioned how this year they wanted to make the course fairly different from previous years and the club did just that. The club had a few surprises in store for the shooters who participated in the weekend-long competition.

“We had some new targets this year, there was this big frog and a Pumba-like warthog as well,” he said. “Every once in a while we will bring those out for the shoots. The shooters’ are quite surprised to be walking through a B.C. forest and see a jungle-like animal. Those targets we have made ourselves.”

The course itself took up about two hours to complete. Shooters had the chance to walk through the forest while stopping at each target, taking their turns and tallying their scores.

“Everybody seemed to really enjoy themselves.”

Traditional Scores :

Men’s

Adult Longbow: Dan Yalowega (1st), Yak Crame (2nd), Keith Monaghan (3rd).

Master’s Longbow: Bud Dettling (1st), Lloyd Wetton (2nd), Jim Jones (3rd).

Adult Recurve: Marc Britton (1st), Fred Streleoff (2nd), Dan Mobbs (3rd).

Master’s Recurve: Darcy Nygaard (1st), Ron Ewing (2nd), Lorne McBeth (3rd).

Ladies

Master’s Longbow: Shirley Boyd (1st), denise swift (2nd), Sandra Pickering (3rd).

Adult Longbow: Miranda Sparkes (1st), Jessie Mobbs (2nd), Bless Phillips-Watts (3rd).

Master’s Recurve: Lorna Sandhals (1st), Leslie Lorenzetto (2nd).

Adult Recurve: Katie Britton(1st), Natalie Yeung (2nd), Trudy Foster (3rd).

Junior (11 – 13)

Male Longbow: Cooper Monaghan

Female Recurve: Kayla Erickson

Youth (14 – 17)

Female Longbow: Taylor Scovill

Male Longbow: Ethan Monaghan

Female Recurve: Alexis McComber

Cub (8 – 10)

Longbow: Autumn Narver

Recurve: Nikolai Benson

Tot (7 or less)

Recurve: Elijah Phillips-Watts

Female Primitive: Kira Saenger

Male Primitive: Emmet Suttill

