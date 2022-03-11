Len Sollows caught a 22” Bridge Lake Laker in the first Highway 24 virtual fishing derby. (Facebook photo).

Len Sollows caught a 22” Bridge Lake Laker in the first Highway 24 virtual fishing derby. (Facebook photo).

Something’s fishy in the Hwy 24 virtual fishing derby

Fishermen and fisherwomen caught Rainbow, Laker, Kokanee and Burbot

There were more than fish to be caught in the first virtual Highway 24 ice fishing derby.

Participants in the “Can’t stop fishing” derby, which wrapped up this week, had the opportunity to win four main prizes for the longest Rainbow, Laker, Kokanee and Burbot caught in the area’s lakes. Draw prizes were also handed out to those who posted photos of their catch on social media.

“It was something new we tried,” said organizer Irene Meili, chair of the Fishing Highway 24 Tourist Association. “We did it because we still wanted to be in the picture as running a fishing derby as well as having people out on the lakes.”

Although only seven people submitted photos of their fish that didn’t get away, Meili said she knew of many more who gave it the virtual derby a shot.

Those who did participate showcased a variety of fish from Sulphurous, Sheridan, Hathaway, Deka, Bridge Lake and even Canim Lake.

“There were some, two especially, who were really eager,” Meili said. “They caught a lot of fish from different lakes.”

Those fishers included Wayne Pelley, who snagged two top prizes for his fish tales, which included an 18” Kokanee on Sulphurous Lake and a 29” Burbot on Canim Lake.

Len Sollows also won a prize and bragging rights for his 40” Lake Trout on Deka Lake, while Susan Keet Laxton rounded out the pack with her fish of the day – a 23” Rainbow Trout she caught on Sheridan Lake. during the virtual derby

Although Curtis Rose caught a 22” Kokanee on Bridge Lake, he was a day late in posting so he didn’t win the grand prize in that category, Meili noted.

She said they are hoping to hold their annual spring fishing derby but won’t know until mid-April whether it will go ahead or not.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
A 22” Kokanee caught by Curtis Rose in the first virtual Highway 24 fishing derby. He submitted the photo day late and missed the grand prize. (Facebook photo)
