Soccer registration deadline rapidly approaching

There is still time to join the 100 Mile House Soccer Association as a player or a coach.

Registration for the association opened in February and closes on March 31. Association director Werner Heine said the time to sign up is now, so the association knows how many teams it needs to create for the coming season.

“We want to get the registrations in now so we know how many kids we have to accommodate. Then we can build the structure around it,” Heine said. “We are hopeful that we will get pre-pandemic registration numbers, which is in the 300 range.”

Heine said they have teams for players from ages three to 18, with teams split into U4, U6, U8, U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18 categories. For U4 and U6 players the cost is $90, while the U8 to U18 teams pay $145. Heine said this money covers the cost of equipment, insurance and jerseys.

Anyone looking to sign up can contact the association at 250-706-3865 or email office@100milesoccer.com. He said they can also use their online registration program found on their Facebook page.

“We’re pushing 200 now so there is still room, we will just build more teams,” Heine said.

He added that they will accept registrations after March. However, late registrants will only be accepted if there is room on existing teams, and will be subject to an extra $40 fee.

This year Heine said the association’s board of directors is strong, but that they’re in need of volunteer coaches. He is calling on parents who have the time to sign up as a coach, noting that no previous soccer experience is required. Thanks to a $9,000 grant from viaSport British Columbia, he said they will be offering a coaching program in April to prepare rookie coaches.

“We’ll have a professional person here training our coaches,” Heine said. “They’ll be able to put on sessions on Sundays for moms and pops who may not have ever played soccer or aren’t a certified coach.”

Heine said the soccer season kicks off on May 1 and runs until June, with a two-month break over the summer before picking up again in September.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House