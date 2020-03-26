Soccer practice from the start of last year’s season. (File photo)

Soccer registration and the Soccer Fest postponed

The One Hundred Mile House Soccer Association (OHSMA Board) has postponed soccer registration and the Soccer Fest that was scheduled for March 29 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

“At this time we do not have a start date for the 2020 season and will discuss this further at our next virtual board meeting. OMHSA is governed by Soccer BC which has suspended all league play indefinitely,” according to the board.

“Following the Provincial Public Health direction the 100 Mile House soccer season and registration will be suspended until further notice.”

They’re asking those families still interested in registering to hold on to registration forms and payment until this difficult time passes and we are permitted to gather in larger groups safely.

They will hang onto the payments of people who’ve already registered in the event the season goes ahead in a shortened manner. Refunds will be provided if the season is cancelled or is significantly shortened.

“These are unprecedented times and we will get through this working together. OMHSA Facebook site will be updated as we plan and receive new information so please follow there for updates. OMHSA strongly supports the community during this time and encourages all people to stay home to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic spread. We all look forward to providing soccer recreation and festivities once the pandemic has resolved.”

Coronavirus

