Soccer parents considering joining association board

Parents are preparing to answer the 100 Mile House Minor Soccer Association’s call.

Ahead of an open meeting on Sept. 14, president Werner Heine said several members of the association had expressed interest in joining the board. Heine, who published a letter last week announcing his resignation as president, said these early signs are encouraging.

“Right now people say I don’t mind helping out but what does that mean?” Heine said. “We need to get the tentative positions decided and get a feel for who actually wants to help run the association. That is key, we need people in the leadership.”

With Heine stepping down after two decades of being on the board, bringing in new blood is critical for the association’s long-term future. Heine said whoever takes over as president will be able to not just keep the club running, as he has, but take the association in new exciting directions.

Keeping the organization going is something parents like Amy McKean and Ingo Theuring want to see happen. Both of them are considering joining the board to keep the organization running for their children.

This year, McKean took the plunge into coaching because her youngest child’s team had no coach at the beginning of the season. McKean said she is glad she did and has found the role rewarding.

”I would definitely encourage any parents, grandparents aunties or uncles that if they’re willing and have the time to coach that it is very fun,” McKean said. “The kids really appreciate it.”

Theuring is a former director and said he plans to rejoin the board next season. It would be nice, Theuring said, if more people step up to not only keep the sport going in 100 Mile but help it grow. The more people involved the easier it will be for everyone, he added.

“I think there’s some new blood in town and it’s great to see. Our parking lot is full (on Saturday) and there are a lot of people down at the soccer field,” Theuring said.

Theuring said the association has had a great summer turnout that’s kept the players engaged and active.

“I like the purity of the sport. It’s very simple and it gives the kids a chance to make a team effort,” Theuring said. “It’s a sport everyone can afford and it’s universal. It’s the biggest sport around the world.”

Without directors and coaches, McKean said the community won’t have a functioning soccer association. Becoming a director is a move she is considering but noted becoming president isn’t a role that she’d be able to take on.

McKean said she believes the most important thing to do is keep soccer a positive place for the community’s youth to enjoy.

“We don’t want them to be stressed out. Soccer should be fun first and everybody wants to win but it shouldn’t be the biggest thing,” McKean said. “It’s been a great season. Our kids have played really hard and it’s been really fun to watch.”



