The 100 Mile House and District Soccer Association’s Save-On-Foods and Timber Mart teams face one another during a game last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Soccer “as it should be” in 100 Mile House

Regular soccer season with no COVID-19 restrictions kicked off last week

Soccer is back in full force in 100 Mile House.

Some 245 players have registered for the season, twice as many as last year. This translates into four teams each for the U8s and U10s, three teams for the U12s and two each for U14 and U18. The U8, U10 and U12 teams took to the fields Saturday with their parents cheering them on.

“Towards the end of last season we had some games as restrictions lifted but this is now unrestricted. This what it’s supposed to be,” said Werner Heine, president of the 100 Mile House and District Soccer Association. “The weather is good, there are lots of parents here, it can’t be better.”

The teams will play until the end of June and then take a two-month break before resuming in September. Heine said they don’t have any major tournaments planned, and the intent is to let their players have fun this season.

“That way they’ll tell the friends how much fun it was and we can return to full capacity next year.”

Games will take place every Saturday for the U8, U10 and U12 age groups while the U18s play on Monday and the U14s on Wednesday. The public and the association’s sponsors are welcome to watch.


Timber Mart player Kolton McGeough(right) dribbles the ball away from Save-On-Foods’ Braelyn Kormish and Natalya Law. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Timber Mart’s Elias Bird winds up to boot the ball back into play. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Elias Bird of Team Timber Mart watches as the soccer ball he kicked sails towards the goal. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 10 Mile Ranch Lions team takes control of the ball on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Zander Merkel sticks out his tongue as he dribbles the ball towards the 100 Mile Lions’ team net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions, in grey, clash with the 100 Mile Lions Club, in red, during a game last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Lions player David Aguinillo races two 108 Mile Ranch Lions team members for control of the ball during a soccer game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

