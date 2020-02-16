Snowmobiling in the South Cariboo

Sometimes it can get lonely on the snowmobile trails.

Luckily, there’s a number of clubs in the South Cariboo area that can help you with that.

One such group is the Interlakes Snowmobile Club, who explore the backcountry usually twice a week (one on the weekend and another mid-week). Some rides they have already done this season are Wells, the Taweel area, Heger Mountain, Hunka Lake and more.

Membership for the club is $50 per person and includes membership to the BC Snowmobile Federation and lower liability insurance rates. The money also goes into maintaining the club’s trail system and getaway sledding weekends.

Another club is the Mica Mountain Riders Association, based in 100 Mile House. Also a member of the BC Snowmobile Federation, membership includes the reduced cost of insurance. Fees also go towards trail grooming and cabin maintenance.

Full benefits of becoming a member of a local BC Snowmobile Federation sanctioned club is 25 per cent off Capri insurances, discounts at Marks Workwear, Prestige and Sutton hotels and all Sandman Hotels in B.C., exclusive discounts on all sled-wraps from LimeNine, $70 off of an AST1 course with Zacs Tracs Avalanche Skills Training, $20 off and AST1 course with Hangfire Avelananche Training, a free subscription to SnoRiders Magazine, $4,000 accidental death policy from American Income Life and more.

Two other clubs in the area are the 100 Mile House and Green Lake Snowmobile Clubs. Many of the clubs also hold events such as poker runs and a snowarama annually.

All four coexist and tend to support each other and the community at large to keep riding areas open from potential closures due to caribou enclosures and other factors.

All snowmobiles must be registered and insured by ICBC, which all four clubs ensure with membership. Conservation officers also patrol Crown land to enforce this.

Membership to any of the clubs can be purchased at a club’s subpage on the BC Snowmobile Federation website (www.bcsf.org/cpages/clubs) and at a number of local stores that offer high-performance and off-roading parts and vehicles like South Cariboo Motorsports and Performance All-Terrain and Rentals.

