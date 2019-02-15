Snowarama coming to Green Lake area

The Green Lake Snowmobile Club is hosting a Snowarama on Feb. 17

Entry is by donation and registration is at 10 a.m. with the first sleds out half an hour after. All proceeds are going to the BC Lions Society for Children and Disabilities.

Pledge sheets for the ride can be grabbed at the 70 Mile General Store prior to the event, as well as during registration.

All sleds must be registered and compliant with ORV legislation. Any people under 16 must also be accompanied by an adult. The event will involve a poker ride, a 50/50 drive and an open house and concession.

A poker ride is when each rider stops at a checkpoint and collects a playing card. By the end of the ride, the person with the best hand wins. There will be five stops, however, if someone is not happy with their card they can buy a new hand at the clubhouse.

Concessions will be available as well as a campfire during the prize presentation.