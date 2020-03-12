Snow Drags puts 100 Mile back on the map

‘We will plan for another event next year’

Nikki Denomey races for Robins Marine out of Kamloops during the South Cariboo Snow Drags on March 8. See page A12. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Snow Drags event raced its way to a rewarding weekend (March 7 and 8) for the South Cariboo Track and Trail Dirt Bike Association.

According to Brandon Plewes, president of the association, over 35 racers participated in the event.

“The weekend went very well,” said Plewes. “It went better than expected. There was a great number of spectators and the perfect number of racers for the first event.”

The fast-paced, action-filled event brought in racers from all around the province. Plewes said the event in 100 Mile received a higher turnout than similar events throughout the province.

Proceeds raised over the weekend will go towards covering the insurance costs for the 2020-2021 motocross season.

“We will plan for another event next year,” said Plewes. “The feedback from spectators to the racers was that the event was organized and ran smoothly. You could see [from] the looks on everybody’s faces that they enjoyed the weekend.”

Plewes thanked the sponsors and volunteers. He says without them the event wouldn’t have been the event that it was.

The following winners of the Snow Drags are as follows:

Vintage:

1) Shane Gunn

2) Wesley Silverton

3) Sterling Fry

Youth/Amateur:

1) Ali Turcotte

2) Shay Reeb

3) Natalie McCauley

Ladies:

1) Natalie McCauley

2) Janice Sandford

3) Hayley Edlund

Retro:

1) Colton Sandford

2) Robin Reeb

3) Mike Andrews

Stock:

1) Brian Henderson

2) Alan Riggs

3) Wesley Silverton

Improved:

1) Shane Gunn

2) Brian Henderson

3) Ryan Urnest

Modified:

1) Robin Reeb

2) Wesley Silverton

3) Ryan Urnest

Open:

1) Logan Beedle

2) Murray Booth

3) Chris Reeb

King:

1) Logan Beedle

