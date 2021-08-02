Seniors work out, stay independent

Patti Johnston loves working out every morning with her workout buddies at Curves

Patti Johnston loves working out every morning with her workout buddies at Curves.

The 67-year-old has been going to 100 Mile House’s women’s health and fitness gym for close to 19 years, signing up after she was diagnosed with osteoporosis and the loss of bone mass.

“It makes me flexible and I just feel good about myself after I’ve done a workout,” Johnston said. “It takes only 30 minutes out of your day so it’s easy. Anyone can do it.”

Johnston is among 35 active members who attend the gym regularly. Owned and operated by Patricia Evans, the gym is open to women of all ages, although most tend to be over 50. Evans, who started at the gym as a client in 2007 because she wanted a daily workout, bought it when it went up for sale in 2019.

“We have members who are well into their 80s that come and work out three days a week and they’re all doing fantastic. It’s keeping them stay independent and they’re not having to rely on anybody else to help them out,” Evans said. “You should see them in here, they outdo some of the younger women.”

At Curves, Evans said they don’t use weights but instead use hydraulic-based resistance machines. This means the more effort you put in, the more force is returned. This equipment is especially beneficial for those recovering from an injury. Evans herself used the equipment to build up her strength after a knee injury.

Johnston said she loves the camaraderie of working out in a stress-free environment. While trainers are on hand to help out and show clients how to work the machines, she said she’s the one who sets the pace of her own workouts.

She maintains it’s important for seniors to keep their mobility and independence as they age. Before coming to Curves, she manages her osteoporosis with drugs. Now she doesn’t need them anymore and her spine mass has increased by 17 per cent.

She encourages women who want to be more active to try out the gym. Whatever you put into it, you’ll get out of it, Johnston said. Curves is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m in the basement of the South Cariboo Business Centre.

“It’s made me a whole better person,” Johnston said. “You meet a lot of new people and they all got the same goals, so you’re all here for the same reason and we just have a good time.”



