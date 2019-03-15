Second annual Sunshine Invitational coming up on March 16

South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics is hosting its second annual Sunshine Invitational featuring 18 competitors, from beginner competitive level to Western Canada competitive level on Saturday, March 16 at the Hillside Community Church gymnasium.

“Our gymnasts are age seven to fifteen years of age,” according to Nathania Hindmarsh, a South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics coach.

Rhythmic gymnastics teaches body techniques and skills with or without the use of apparatus and combines the art of dance with gymnastics. Local competitors have worked very hard to put on an excellent performance for the public in both solo and group routines, and the Sunshine Invitational will be sure to inspire all who come out to support their gymnasts, according to Hindmarsh.

“Our beginner competitors will have a chance to compete for the first time in front of their own community, family and friends, and our Junior Level 4 and Senior Level 6 groups will also have a chance to compete and perform their routines before competing at the Provincial and Western Championships in April.

“We’ll also have a special performance from our Jr. Gymnaestrada team at our Sunshine Invitational, as they prepare to perform at the Provincial Gymnaestrada in May.”

This April, the Junior Level 4 group and the Senior Level 6 group from South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics will have another chance to perform their group routines as they compete in Provincial Championship from April 5 to 7 at Capilano University in North Vancouver and at the Western Regional Championship from April 26 to 28 at Fortius Sport & Health in Burnaby.

They will also have a special performance from their Junior Gymnaestrada team at our Sunshine Invitational and they will also have another chance to perform their routine at Provincial Gymnaestrada on May 24 to 26, hosted in Victoria, B.C.

“Head coach, Sang-Hee Robinson is excited to promote our unique sport of rhythmic gymnastics to the local community. She is also looking forward to watching each gymnast shine as they perform their routines, and for the competitors to receive positive feedback and encouragement from the judge and audience. “

They thank people in advance for coming out to their family-friendly second annual Sunshine Invitational. Doors will be opening at 10 a.m. with admission by donation.

Jr Level 4 Hoop Group Routine.