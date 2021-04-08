Season tees off at 108 Golf Resort

Golfers are anticipated to be able to tee off at the 108 Golf Resort as early as Saturday.

Resort general manager Lee Hansen said the course wintered well this year and that as long as the warm weather holds, he intends to open the resort’s Front Nine holes this weekend or Monday at the latest. He’s looking forward to another busy year with memberships already 30 percent above normal levels and brisk sales of golf equipment.

“The course is in good shape. The water is really high so the lakes look nicer,” he said. “It hasn’t been like this for 15 years, the water levels, so it’s been good.”

To prepare for an increase in guests and golfers, Hansen said he and his team spent the winter renovating seven hotel rooms and extending their RV park to include 14 new full-service sites. He expects to see an increase in RV guests, similar to last summer, as people stick to their own bubbles. Many sites are already booked. The resort has also upgraded its old campsites so each one will now have full-service available.

The resort tends to get most of its business from the Prince George area, up to 80 percent, and mostly older clientele. As far as American and European guests go, Hansen said they don’t expect any until maybe August, depending on how things go.

Hansen said their first tournament of the year has been booked for June 26-27. Called the Divorce Open, this couple’s tournament won’t have any dinner or large gathering but should be able to host the golfing.

“I think we’re going to have a busy golf season. Golf is the safest thing to do right now with COVID-19 still lingering,” Hansen said.

Those looking to try golf this year are encouraged to swing by the course and give it a try, Hansen said, noting it’s safe, fun and individual sport “so if you screw up the only person to be mad at you is yourself,” he said.



