Team Brown skip Corryn Brown throws a rock during the 2019 Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship Final Feb. 3 in Quesnel. The Kamloops/Royal City-based team won silver at the provincials after falling 7-4 to Team Wark. Lindsay Chung photo

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

Host Saskatchewan is moving on to the championship round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Robyn Silvernagle secured the final spot in Pool A with a 9-7 victory over New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford on Thursday morning.

Crawford was light with her final throw of the extra end, giving Silvernagle the winning deuce.

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B with a 5-4 tiebreaker win over Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault.

The top four teams in each pool advanced to the championship round starting Thursday afternoon.

The playoffs begin Saturday and the final is set for Sunday at Mosaic Place.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Galchenyuk nets shootout winner as Wild edge Canucks 4-3
Next story
‘Basketball is back’ at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

Just Posted

‘Basketball is back’ at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

‘I was kinda shocked how [many] fans we had’

100 Mile RCMP recover stolen phone

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo

UPDATE: One dead after multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on Highway 97

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

District looks to complete wastewater treatment facility upgrades

The District of 100 Mile House is zeroing in on a series… Continue reading

Foxy Moonbeam makes winning debut at 100 Mile House Nordics’ Family Funday

Over 200 people came to the action-packed Family Funday event at the… Continue reading

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Most Read