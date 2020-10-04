Florence Pineo still bowls in a league at Lakeside Bowling making her one of the oldest bowlers in Western Canada. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Florence Pineo’s game scores may not top the charts, but it’s her love of the game that keeps her coming back.

Knowing that she would soon be 98 years old, the staff at Lakeside Bowling reached out to Bowl BC and concluded that the Salmon Arm woman is among the oldest competitive bowlers in all of Western Canada.

Following her Thursday, Oct. 1 game in which she shared a lane with her sister Louise, Pineo reflected on both her 117 point game and just how special bowling is to her.

Pineo said she has been bowling in the league at Lakeside Bowling for 26 years. She took the game up alongside Louise after retiring at 71 years old. She described the senior league as good exercise, but said the social aspect is every bit as important with many friendships forged between the lanes.

Although she is no longer averaging the 192 point games she once did, Pineo is still more than capable of putting in a good ten frames. She attributes this longevity to family history and an overall healthy lifestyle.

“I’m very careful with my health, I don’t drink or smoke and I rest a lot, I’m just a healthy person,” she said.

“I think it’s good for you, you can’t just sit around on the chesterfield waiting to die or that sort of thing. You should remain active and keep the proper perspective.”

Pineo was happy to discover that the league, which usually runs from September until May, was able to reopen. It had been stopped short due to COVID-19 in the spring. She said the virus made it difficult to get out and do things she enjoys for much of the year, so the return of the bowling league was a welcome return to a treasured routine.

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

