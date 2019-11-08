Rugby tackles it way back into 100 Mile House

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School has revived their rugby program

After a two and half years absence, rugby has tackled its way back into the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) sports scene.

Kameron Taylor, the school’s First Nations Support and PE teacher, is the head coach of all four teams at the school – junior girls, junior boys, senior girls and senior boys.

“My love for sports and my love for rugby at this school,” he explained is why rugby is back on the scene. “I want to see PSO sports and athletics improve even more because growing up here, I was involved with four sports in my high school years. A lot of my co-students would do three or four sports as well.”

RELATED: Cariboo rugby players join forces

One of those sports Taylor was involved in with was rugby. He said the rugby program was most likely cancelled due to no one being open to coaching or no one knew the basics of the sport. Taylor also didn’t tackle trying to coach it last year due to focusing on being a first-year teacher.

With the team’s rugby sevens season finished already, Taylor and the rugby players will be focused on the upcoming rugby 15’s season starting in the spring (sevens is played with seven players on each side for halves that are seven minutes long, while rugby is played with 15 people per side for 45 minute halves).

“The program’s goals are more recruitment and hosting more games at the school and travelling a little bit more. We played Williams Lake a lot and we started beating them near the end of the season and now we want to play Prince Rupert, Dawson Creek and Kamloops,” said Taylor. “It’s recruitment and getting as much exposure to the game to these kids as possible.”

Taylor and another teacher who will be helping out with the teams are trained with safety to teach players how to tackle and be tackled properly.

“We teach these kids to go with their strengths on how to take someone down three times the size of them. You tackle them by the ankles, don’t try to hit them dead-on, you’ll break in half,” he said. “As for knowledge, [to] the kids who haven’t played before – most of our kids haven’t played before and now we have kids continuing to play from what they’ve learned and they loved that little first taste of winning the last couple of games, they really enjoyed their time playing rugby. Therefore, they’re signing up in the spring.”

Taylor said five girls and five boys have already decided to join the team based on interest. He said having classes come out and watch the team play on the school’s backfield (now with padded outrights) has given exposure to the game to many of the students. He said the students seemed to enjoy watching and cheered on the players, especially during contact.

He also mentioned the senior girl’s team may find themselves in Scotland for a trip in a year and a half with a combined Williams Lake team if they can secure the funding.

The team has its practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Taylor is also working on developing an off-season conditioning program.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Athlete in Focus: Josh Hutchins
Next story
Connor, Jets beat Canucks for 9th time in a row

Just Posted

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

100 Mile RCMP respond to a series of vehicle-related theft incidents

RCMP received approximately 12 complaints within an eight hour period on Nov. 8

Rugby tackles it way back into 100 Mile House

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School has revived their rugby program

Athlete in Focus: Josh Hutchins

“I might try out playing on a rep team this spring”

Two South Cariboo business win tourism awards

CCCTA also provided educational presentations and workshops

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

More than 120 workers will be impacted by the close

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Most Read