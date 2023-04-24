Rhythmic gymnastics coming to Special Olympics in 100 Mile House

Special Olympics in 100 Mile House is inviting athletes with intellectual disabilities to try out the rhythmic gymnastics program that started on Tuesday, April 18.

The program is being held in partnership with Engage Sport North and South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics. Organizers encourage anyone to come out, whether they are an experienced athlete or trying out sports for the first time.

Sang-Hee Robinson, the owner of South Cariboo Rhythmic Gymnastics, will be helping to run the program.

“I am very excited to work with Special Olympics and Engage Sport North to introduce rhythmic gymnastics,” she said. “In the past, we wanted to offer the program, but it is impossible without help and volunteers.”

During the session, athletes will explore dance fitness exercises with fun rhythms, followed by stretches. They will work together to learn how to handle rhythmic gymnastics’ traditional apparatuses such as the rope, ball, hoop, and ribbon.

Robinson said she would also like to introduce non-traditional apparatuses, such as large exercise balls, bucket drums, scarves, and more. Athletes will learn basic required body movements and difficulties.

“It will be a fun session exploring new ways of making routines together. If there is enough interest, it will be so awesome to have a team to perform.”

As Special Olympics is still in the process of restarting after the pandemic, volunteers are also needed to help run the program.

“We have a variety of rewarding volunteer roles to fit anyone’s background, interests, and level of time commitment,” said Jasmine Webster of Special Olympics.

“It would be amazing to meet some athletes who had experiences, and volunteers who value and appreciate everyBODY,” said Robinson. She hopes to see many athletes come and try out this upcoming opportunity provided by Special Olympics and the Engage Sport North team.

The rhythmic gymnastics program will run on Tuesdays, April 18 to June 5, from 5 to 6 p.m. at 550 Exeter Truck Route (Hillside Community Church) in 100 Mile House. Register online at engagesportnorth.com.

For more information, contact Jasmine Webster at jwebster@specialolympics.bc.ca.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

