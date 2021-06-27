Rec Centre’s summer camp slots filling up fast

Spots are filling up fast for summer camps at the South Cariboo Rec Centre this year

Laura Albert, program sales coordinator, said that by her rough estimate most of their July programs are around 70 per cent full while their August camps are a bit more open at 50 per cent. She encourages parents to sign up sooner rather than later to make sure their children are able to take part.

“We have seven different camps to chose from this year,” Albert said.

Kicking things off on July 5 is the Extreme Ball Week Camp where Albert said participants will get to try out different sports not usually played here in the Cariboo. One of the sports she’s thinking of doing is cricket, for example. A second Extreme Ball Week Camp will take place the next month from Aug. 16 to 20.

Make It, Bake It, Grow It will be a hands-on camp where coordinators will teach participants how to make their own lunch and do a variety of crafts with them. This camp is from July 12-16.

Whacky Water Week will take place from July 19 to 20, Albert said. Out on the ballfield campers will have water balloon fights, run relay races and other fun summer activities.

Rounding off the month is the Summer Chef Camp, taking place from July 26-30. Much like Make It, Bake It, Grow It Albert said campers will be taught how to make themselves a tasty lunch and dessert.

Albert said that starting in August the rec centre will offer the Cariboo Craft Camp from Aug. 9 – 13 where campers will get to create various fun projects together. Capping off the summer will be their Hockey Camp which runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

All camps are designed for ages six to 12 besides the Hockey Camp which Albert said is open to ages 5 to 16. Sports camps run 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while the community camps run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“All of these camps have very limited space and they’re filling up quickly,” Albert said. “It’s a great way to meet new friends and learn new things.”

Anyone looking to sign up for one of these camps can visit the rec centre’s website at www.canlansports.com or call 250-395-1353.



