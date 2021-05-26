Wyatt McCullough competes in steer wrestling event during the only full rodeo held at Alex Fraser Park in 2020. High School Students will be back at the park, competing at the rodeo senior finals from June 11 - 13. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Quesnel will host High School Rodeo senior finals in June

Public Health gave organizers the all clear to host the competition June 11 - 13

Saddle up your horses and load up the trailers, high school rodeo is coming back to Quesnel.

All regional high school events were all cancelled due to COVID-19 health measures, but the BC High School Rodeo Association announced Wednesday, May 26 the provincial finals would be allowed.

READ MORE: Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

The rodeo will be held at West Fraser Park from June 11 – 13, with no spectators allowed, per public health rules. An updated location for the junior finals is yet to be decided.

The news was shared on the BC High School Rodeo Facebook page. The only full rodeo held in Quesnel in 2020 was the high school finals.

READ MORE: High school rodeo events cancelled

High school students won’t be the only ones kicking up dirt at Alex Fraser Park this summer.

While the Quesnel Rodeo Club’s planned May competition was cancelled due to health measures, president Ray Jasper confirmed May 26 they’ve also been given the go-ahead for competitions in July and August.

