PSO teachers and grad students will face off for their annual hockey game

Mitchell Wilden, Kurt Wandler, Curtis Green, Moriah Zailo and Rosslynd McLellan celebrate winning the PSO Grad vs. Teachers game on March 1, 2018. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

This year’s Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Class (PSO) will be playing their teachers in a game of hockey at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s a pretty small town thing, I don’t think they ever would do something like this, even in Kamloops. Pretty awesome that our town does this,” said Kyra Hopson, one of the parents helping to organize it.

PSO’s teachers will be looking to get back at the students after losing to a thumping of 16-5 in last year’s game.

Hopson said she was unsure of how many teachers will play this year, but sometimes the team will enlist teachers from other local area schools, such as 100 Mile Elementary, where Hopson teaches. However, Hopson will not be dressing up.

“It’s fun. They have a good time,” said Hopson.

The action will be on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. with an admission of $5.

The students will also be selling cotton candy and popcorn. In between periods, there will also be a puck and frisbee toss. There will also be a 50/50 draw and the dry grad raffle.

“All the grads have been selling these booklets of tickets and the winner will be announced at the Grad-Teacher game. They sell first prize for $1,500 cash,” said Hopson.

All proceeds will go to the grad committee.