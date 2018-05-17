The PSO senior girls team pose for a photo at the Zone Championships in Prince George. Submitted photo.

PSO senior girls team saves best for last

Most of the squad expected back

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) Eagles Senior Girls soccer team saved their best effort of the season for their final game of the North Central Zone Championships in Prince George on Monday.

The Eagles defeated Kelly Road Secondary 3-0 in the consolation final to earn fifth place overall.

Abbey Foote led the offence with two goals and Ashley Holyk netted the game-winner early on to pace the offence.

The back four of Hannah Ray, Lauren Popadinac, Marina Guimond and Emily Machado played terrific the entire game helping goalkeeper Nicole Varney earn the shutout.

“We entered zones pretty beat up as two of our top players in Valeria Martinez and Ali Walker, both quick shut-down type defenders, were out due to injury,” said Eagles coach Sean Glanville. “We also had multiple other injuries and were forced to play with no subs all weekend so to patch up our line-up and come away with a convincing win was a nice way to end the season.”

The Eagles were also named the tournament’s Most Sportsmanlike Team for the second year in a row.

“The organizer said every team made a point to say 100 Mile House should win Most Sportsmanlike Team; I think they [coaches] appreciate the fact that we’re not the most talented team but we play hard and the girls conduct themselves in a really respectful manner,” said Glanville.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, they were stuck in a tough group with eventual gold and silver medal winners D.P. Todd and College Heights of Prince George. In games one and two on Sunday the Eagles hung tough for most of both games but late flurries from both spruce city squads led to one-sided victories.

“It’s too bad because I think with our regular squad we could have given those teams much better games and all three teams from our group won on Monday when we crossed over to play the other group, so it was a very strong side of the draw,” said Glanville.

Monday’s victory was a great send off for the Eagles’ two Grade 12 players Daneya Tessaro and Holyk and aside from them, everyone should be back for the Eagles next year.

“With basically our entire team minus Daneya and Ashley coming back to school next year, everyone being a year more mature and physically stronger, we should form a pretty formidable squad,” said Glanville.

Other members of the Eagles squad making strong contributions and playing every second of the tournament included Ivy Sahara, Kaye-lyn Taylor, Maddy Martin and Rene Van Osch.

In four competitions this season including Hope and Clearwater Tournaments, an exhibition trip to Victoria and the Zone Championships, the Eagles finished with a record of seven wins, six losses and three draws.

“Looking back on the season we defeated schools from big cities such as Victoria, Abbotsford, Prince George and several others which is a pretty good accomplishment for a school our size,” said Glanville.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win
Next story
Plenty of events to hit up in the South Cariboo for Western Week

Just Posted

Plenty of events to hit up in the South Cariboo for Western Week

Little Britches, Clinton Rodeo and more

South Cariboo P.A.R.T.Y program delivers a powerful message to Grade 10 Students

The program uses emergency responders to teach teens about making smart decisions

The District of 100 Mile House releases South Cariboo Wildfire Recovery Plan

Campsall: ‘I look forward to further discussing the recommendations’

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

100 Mile House bodybuilder places in four events

David Potter won the best poser award and placed second in two events and third in another

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Most Read