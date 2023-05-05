PSO Rugby program taking flight this season

Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Eagles rugby program is looking stronger than ever this season.
The Eagles dominated a hometown jamboree against the Vanderhoof Vikings on April 28, winning the majority of the games. Rugby coach Kameron Taylor said his teams are coming together incredibly well thanks to the coaching of several community members, including John Turnbull, Chris Coombs, Natalie Cox and Laura Stewart.
“When I started teaching rugby I had 30 kids come out my first year, 44 my second year and I’m at well over 50 now,” Taylor said. “This year we are incorporating the Secwepemctsin language and culture into our sports at the school. We are starting with rugby and I’m hoping to do it with all the other sports at PSO.”
Against Vanderhoof, Taylor said they were able to field their junior and senior girls and boys teams to get some needed practice. Several PSO players even donned Vikings jerseys to help fill gaps left by injury and sickness.
During the games the boys were especially enthusiastic cheerleaders, chanting “PSO Is Hot To Go, AWOO!” Scrum-half Leo Kozier, Grade 11, said it was a way for them to show their team spirit and enthusiasm.
“It went well. The senior boys won both of our games, we ran the ball, had good defence and overall it was a successful jamboree,” Kozier said.
Watching the team successfully set up and execute plays, from forwards crashing the ball to wingers staying open to make runs for the endzone, was extremely rewarding, Kozier said. He added that the last few weeks of practice are really starting to pay off.
That same energy is being shared by the girls’ teams, said Floria Meili, one of the girls’ top players. This year Meili said they didn’t get too many new players, which has allowed the team to play at a higher level.
“So far it’s going pretty well. We have been winning quite a few games and everyone is really into it and committed, so I’m very happy with how it’s going,” she said. “I would like to see us become more of a team. Learn to play together, see those open gaps, take hits for one another and mostly just learn to be an even better, stronger team.”
One of the girls’ new players is Joelle Kuyek, Grade 10, who joined the team last fall. Kuyek said she is usually more into music, so it has been nice to have a sport to do as a change. During the jamboree she went on to score 10 tries, rugby’s equivalent of a touchdown, thanks to her speed and her teammates’ support.
“Speed is a big thing but it’s also having the people who know how to get the ball to you, so you can work it and get it to the end,” Kuyek said. “I had a lot of very good tries with Jenny Schroevers and Floria Meili’s help.”
Fellow rugby rookie Briton Lafreniere said he was having a blast after joining the program. As a homeschooler, Lafreniere said he jumped at the chance to get involved in a team sport this year.
“I just love sports and all my friends were doing rugby so I just got interested in it,” Lafreniere said. “It’s one of my favourite sports. I like the teamwork and getting to know everybody else.”
Taylor said this past weekend was encouraging, especially as PSO prepares to host Zones on May 12 and 13.
“This was a meeting of teams that will be playing in our Zones championships two weeks from now here in 100 Mile House, and we’re going to be doing that at our old junior high fields,” Taylor said. “We have a crazy event planned for it.”
Taylor said hosting zones will be a lot of work, but added there are a lot of parents and student volunteers ready to step up. During the jamboree this weekend he said four of his players reffed for the first time. One of them was Meili, who said she took the ref course to gain a better understanding of the game.
“It means I can help newer players also improve so they can do better,” Meili added.
Kozier said he is hoping the Eagles will be easily able to win at Zones and make a run for gold at provincials. If they carry on like they are right now he said they have a real chance.
“The team has made significant progress from last year,” Kozier said.
“Our passing has improved, our tackling has improved and we’re on the up and up. We’d love to have some fans come out (for zones) to cheer us on.”
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.