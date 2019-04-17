The PSO Girl’s Soccer team huddle around at the sidelines, discussing tactics. Submitted photo.

PSO girl’s soccer team places 12th in Hope tournament

The team was short players throughout its first tournament with new coach Nicole Weir

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s (PSO) girl’s soccer team played their first tournament with new coach Nicole Weir in Hope over the weekend.

“It went really good. We only had 10 girls with us. It was an 11-a-side tournament, so it was challenging for sure,” said Weir. “The girls played awesomely and had a good time.”

Weir’s team played their opposition nine-a-side and one sub, but she said they often had no subs due to injuries.

The first day they played four games, losing three and winning one in a penalty shootout. The second day they lost both their games.

“So we ended up 12th out of 15 in the tournament, which was pretty solid for what we came down with.”

Some of the key performers for PSO, according to Weir, were Nicole Varney and Emmy Ryan. Both of them played games in different positions, including goalie.

“They played really, really well. They had to work super hard and saved a lot of goals. They played really strong in net and then really strong in the field as well,” Weir said.

It was Weir’s first tournament with the team. One of the main things she wants to work on with the girls is communication.

“We have such a broad spectrum of skill level, it’s kind of getting them to play as a team and to talk more as a team so they can use each other and play smarter instead of harder,” she said.

Weir is still looking for more players if anyone is interested in joining the team. Practices are on Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.

The team has two tournaments coming up at the end of April, and on May 3 and 4.

Action in Hope. The PSO Girl’s Soccer team played six games, losing five of them. The team ended up coming in 12th place out of 15. Submitted photo.

PSO girl's soccer team places 12th in Hope tournament

