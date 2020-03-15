Oliver Lythe looks to score during a game in Williams Lake. (Jeff Wang photo)

PSO basketball teams wins two away games

After winning two home games against Williams Lake in February, the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) junior varsity basketball team has managed two more wins in Williams Lake on Wednesday, March 4.

The first game ended 21 to 54 in favour of the away team and the second game ended 40 to 46 in favour of the 100 Mile team, according to coach Norman Taylor.

“That was our last game of the year,” he says.

Taylor says the team was playing really well, especially the last game against Williams Lake.

“They actually listened and knew what plays to run when I called it and stuff like that. The referees came up to them after our first game and said that your kids are well-disciplined and sportsmanship and stuff like that and we’d like to have them up for the opening tournament next year.”

Taylor says he didn’t commit to that right then because he’s not a teacher.

There will be one more practice this year as well as a teacher game, he says.

