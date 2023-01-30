Former NHL goaltender Kelly Hrudey. (Photo submitted)

PODCAST: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey

MOJ on Sports: Hrudey does advocacy work in the field of mental health

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Kelly Hrudey, the former NHL goaltender played 15 seasons with The New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

After his retirement from the NHL, he joined the ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ as a studio analyst.

Hrudey received an honorary degree from Mount Royal University for his mental health advocacy efforts. Moj and Kelly talk about mental health struggles and his involvement in “More Good Days”.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Wally Buono, a member of seven Grey Cup CFL teams

LISTEN: Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian Award

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsNHLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Previous story
Ryan Reynolds goes through range of emotions in FA Cup match
Next story
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dead at 84; First NHLer to score more than 50 goals

Just Posted

Musician Norman Foote performs a song written by the students of Mile 108 Elementary’s Grade 3-4 class. Foote visited several schools in the South Cariboo last week to teach students how to write music. See story, photos A9. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo students get lesson in music-making

Graphic novels are a great way to boost reading skills by using storyboards to accompany text.
Reading comes in many forms

The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department put their new fire truck to good use at the first annual Neil Hodge Memorial Car Wash last September. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Firefighters wanted in Forest Grove

First Nations artist, Daniel Raphael creates art that is rich in colour and seems to jump off the canvas. Some of his work can be seen at the Stemete7uw'i Friendship Centre, #4, 330 Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cariboo artist finds spiritual healing through painting