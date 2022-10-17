Former Vancouver Canuck Cliff Ronning. (Mark Brett - Western News)

PODCAST: Bob Marjanovich with Cliff Ronning

MOJ on Sports: Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with Cliff Ronning who played 18 NHL seasons. Drafted by the St. Louis Blues, Ronning also played with the Vancouver Canucks, Phoenix Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders.

Playing his minor hockey in Burnaby, Ronning was MVP in the Midget 1982 Air Canada Cup where they won the gold medal. He was a member of the Vancouver Canucks team that went to the Stanley Cup finals in 1994 and chats with the MOJ about the series.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

Listen: Brenden Dillon – Surrey native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN” Bryan BurnhamB.C. Lions Receiver

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

fb

Black PressBritish ColumbiaNHLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Canada, New Zealand book quarterfinals at Women’s Rugby Cup

Just Posted

The 100 Mile Elementary Newspaper Club published its first edition this week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile Elementary Newspaper Club published their first paper last week

From back to front,mnEagles players Joelle Kuyek, Isabella Robbins, Destiny Hunter and Sarah Bollenstein. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Junior and senior girls rugby in 100 Mile House

Roland Stanke, the new mayor of Clinton. (Photo submitted)
Roland Stanke new mayor of Clinton

Tricia Thorpe is the new director for TNRD Area I. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Blue Sky Country elects new director for TNRD