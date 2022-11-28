Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke with Bob Marjanovich. (Whittingham photo)

PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

MOJ on Sports: Victoria-born QB led Lions to berth in Western Final

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, during Grey Cup week in Winnipeg, host Bob Marjanovich talked with B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Born in Victoria and raised in Oakville, Ont., Rourke was the starting quarterback for the NCAA’s Ohio Bobcats for three seasons.

During the 2022 season Rourke set a CFL record for passing yards in a game by a Canadian, with 488 against Calgary.

Rourke has scheduled workouts with a number of NFL teams for the 2023 season. In 2021 he tried out with the New York Giants at wide receiver.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Previous story
Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Vancouver Canucks beat Sharks 4-3

Just Posted

Barkerville’s Shamrock Tube Run which opened in 2017 was dismantled earlier this year and put into storage. (Photo submitted)
Conveying regrets: Barkerville tube run fate still up in the air

(Quesnel RCMP handout photo)
Quesnel traffic stops lead to recovery of stolen vehicle, seizure of drugs, money, firearms

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society volunteer Judy Weir and executive director Tracy Haddow were registering people for this year’s Memory Tree Celebration at the 100 Mile Community Hall last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Hospice Memory Tree registration open