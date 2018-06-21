In this April 5, 2018 photo, The Phillie Phanatic reacts prior to the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Philadelphia. Kathy McVay says she was at Monday, June 18, Phillies game when the team‚Äôs mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and all of a sudden she says a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face. She left the game to get checked out at a hospital, and she says she has a small hematoma. The Phillies apologized to McVay Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog

Allegedly the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher

It was a flying frankfurter and not a foul ball that left a baseball fan with a black eye in Philadelphia.

Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night’s Phillies game when the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher. McVay was sitting near home plate and, she says, all of a sudden a hot dog wrapped in duct tape struck her in the face.

McVay says she is suffering from a shoulder injury, so she was unable to swat the hot dog away.

She left the game to get checked out and was diagnosed with a small hematoma.

She told WPVI-TV she doesn’t plan legal action.

The Phillies apologized to McVay on Tuesday and the team has offered her tickets to any game.

