Peewee Wranglers play in Clearwater

By Corinne Moore

Last weekend the peewee Kal Tire team went to Clearwater for a tournament. The first game was on Friday against a Williams lake team and the local team lost 6-1. Emma Theuring got the only goal in the third period. Theuring received the player of the game and Thomas Silvey received the Heart and Hustle award.

The second game was on Saturday afternoon against another Williams lake team. The 100 Mile team won 4-1. In the first five minutes of the game Lincoln Sutton scored assisted by Theuring and Travis Real. In the second period, Hunter James found the back of the net from a nice pass from Real. In the third period, defenceman Sean Moore made a slap shot from the blue line and scored. The fourth goal was scored by Real assisted by Theuring and Sutton. Lincoln Sutton received the player of the game and Max Pecor received the Heart and Hustle.

The third game was against Kamloops and they lost 6-1. Brody Gilbert scored the team’s only goal.

Player of the game went to Quinn Pecor and Heart and Hustle went to Brodie Pecor.

The last game was on Sunday, which they played against an Abbotsford team and won 6-2. The first goal was in the first period scored by Brody Gilbert assisted by Brock Ferguson. Ferguson scored two goals in the second period. Hunter James got a nice pass from Sean Moore in the third period. Gilbert and James scored again later in the third period.

Ferguson received player of the game and Heart and Hustle went to Hunter James.