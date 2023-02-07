Participants get into the swing of aerial yoga

Kate Lang assists 100 Mile Free Press Reporter Patrick Davies flip himself from the bat pose into the butterfly pose. (Romy Henderson photo) Members of Union Movement’s aerial yoga class wait for class to begin last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Union Movement was founded by Kate Lang, who has been teaching yoga for the last decade and started teaching aerial yoga when she opened her business this summer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sandy Lee begins to stretch during the opening minutes of her aerial yoga class. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Romy Henderson takes part in an aerial yoga class at Union Movement. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of Union Movement’s aerial yoga class perform the inverted frog pose. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Free Press reporter Patrick Davies tries his hand at aerial yoga last Friday. (Kate Lang photo) Kate Lang prepares to demonstrate a new yoga pose for her students to mimic. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of Kate Lang’s aerial yoga class stand on their swings last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kate Lang said ever since she tried aerial yoga in Costa Rica she’s been hooked and has a personal swing set up in her home. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Romy Henderson prepares to assume the corpse pose. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sandy Lee, using her feet and arms, holds herself in the corpse pose while dangling from the ceiling of Union Fitness. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Patrick Davies attempts the corpse pose during an aerial yoga class. (Kate Lang photo) Julia Hielscher flows into the butterfly pose during an aerial yoga class. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kate Lang assists 100 Mile Free Press Reporter Patrick Davies flip himself from the bat pose into the butterfly pose. (Romy Henderson photo)

“Everyone’s yoga looks a little different and if yours looks a little goofy, that’s okay.”

Those were some of the words of wisdom from Kate Lang, of The Union Movement, after I tried my hand at aerial yoga last Friday.

For those of you who don’t know what it is, aerial yoga is a form of yoga that incorporates a silk swing suspended from the ceiling. Once you’re in your swing, your yogi will guide you through the various poses. The idea is that the swing ends up supporting up to half of your body weight and, if used properly, helps you maintain balance and stretch in ways you never could with normal yoga.

I’m not going to lie: it wasn’t easy getting in that thing. I felt like a clumsy goose amid a room full of swans.

Lang, who also teaches regular yoga, said she switched to aerial recently and people are loving it. She’s even had students over 75 come to her new studio on the top floor of the new business park on 5501 Park Dr. in 103 Mile.

“It’s calling people of all ages and backgrounds and that’s probably my favourite part about it,” she said. “It’s accessible to multiple kinds of bodies and limited mobility.”

I fit all of those categories: not only was I the only man in the class but this was my first yoga session in a while. I had no idea what to expect, only that it was yoga involving silks of some kind. But Lang was supportive.

She explained the importance of “shaking out the silk” after using the swing. If the silk bunches up, as Lang pointed out, it will dig painfully into your skin. I acutely felt the pain as I was flipped upside down doing a handstand.

I found myself there after doing the “inverted frog pose.” After sitting back in my swing, Lang and the other women encouraged me to kick back my legs and flip myself over.

Easier said than done. The trick then was wrapping my legs around the silk so I could free my hands and support my body weight. It took a while to adjust but eventually I did it. It was an invigorating experience.

“A lot of people think when they’re in the practice they’re not going to go upside down and I go ‘Okay, we’ll see.’ It becomes a very freeing experience, you’re tapping into your inner child. We don’t play a lot, as adults, and we certainly don’t play in a room full of strangers so it’s a very therapeutic practice.”

The class flowed smoothly from bat pose to butterfly to the incredibly strength-reliant corpse pose. Some of us, like social worker Romy Henderson, were relatively new and needed coaching as I did, while others effortlessly did poses that saw me falling out of my swing. Some of them even started doing more challenging poses as they waited for me to catch up.

Henderson said this was her third aerial yoga class but she’s been doing regular yoga with Lang since 2016. Aerial yoga helps relieve her stress and gives her a real workout.

“I needed something to decompress after my job as a social worker and I like to work out, so it’s nice to get some yoga in,” she said. “I find aerial yoga deepens the stretches and it’s more intense.”

Lang said that even experienced yoga practitioners are humbled by aerial yoga. While I found my previous yoga experience certainly didn’t hurt, it did little to prepare me for working with an apparatus like the swing.

It took me a while to learn to trust the swing but Todd said it’s capable of holding up an ATV. Because her studio was constructed within the last two years, she was able to install the joists directly into the support beams to keep her and her students safe.

We ended our session with a Shavasana. Turning our swings into hammocks we just laid back in silence, eyes closed and breathing steadily. It was very relaxing and if you’ll forgive the cliche, a zen way to end the practice.

“(I end with) a Shavasana because to me it’s really an all-encompassing practice and the end of it really allows you to regulate your nervous system before you walk out the door,” Lang said. “It is important to move your body because when you take care of your physical needs you take care of your emotional and spiritual needs too, it’s all connected.”

Lang offers drop-in classes for $18 with classes taking place Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings and evenings. Anyone who would like to give yoga a try is asked to reach out to her first at theunionmvmnt@gmail.com to book a slot.



