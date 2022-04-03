Outriders saddle up for new season

Horse enthusiasts in the 100 Mile House community are getting ready to saddle up for an exciting season of riding.

The 100 Mile & District Outriders have three events planned so far this spring and summer, after two years of minimal activities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Everyone is excited and wanting to get back to what we love, which is the horse world,” Amanda Harvey, a longtime member said. “We are all looking forward to a real good year this year.”

First up is a Gymkhana – or a “Fun-khana” as the Outriders are calling it – set for Sunday, May 15 at the grounds behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

On June 25, the club will host a Fun-in-the-Sun Schooling Show and the popular Little Britches Rodeo will also return the weekend of Aug. 14-15.

Harvey said the group hopes to hold a few more events throughout the season, though details have not been finalized.

The club is hoping this year’s shows will help to bolster their membership, after a difficult few years with pandemic restrictions affecting their ability to function.

“It has definitely affected our membership,” Harvey said. “If there are no events happening, people aren’t going to spend the money on the membership.”

Harvey noted the club was able to host one show last year, which was well-received by the community, and members also played a big role in helping to evacuate and house horses during the wildfires in the summer.

Benefits of membership with the non-profit, she noted, include use of the outdoor arenas, reduced entry fees to yearly shows and clinics as well voting rights for the club.

To find out more, visit the 100 Mile & District Outriders’ Facebook page.



melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House