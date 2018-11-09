Old Stars skate again in 100 Mile House and Lac la Hache

The Annual Old Stars Hockey Tournament will run from Nov. 9-11.

The annual Old Stars Hockey Tournament will make it’s way back to the South Cariboo Recreation Centre in 100 Mile House and the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena in Lac la Hache on Nov. 9 until Nov. 11.

“We have 12 men’s teams in three divisions in town and six women’s teams at Lac la Hache,” said organizer Greg Aiken.

The three men’s divisions are recreation, 45 plus and 55 plus.

In the rec division are Canim Lake, the Ice-Aholics, Morningwood and Quesnel. Canim Lake will have another team in the 45+ division and will play against Busch League, Salmon Arm and Red Rock. The 100 Mile Old Stars will share the ice with the Kamloops Free Radicals, Old Cats and the Poco Coachmen in the 55 plus division.

The six women’s teams are the Quesnel Gold Diggers, 100 Mile Shooters, 100 Mile Young Guns, Canim Lake Kodiaks, Canim Lake Warriors and WL Puck Dynasty.

The first games will be on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s games will start at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m.

“Spectators are welcome and there is no charge,” said Aiken. “We have a refreshment garden all weekend at South Cariboo Rec Centre.”

There will also be a banquet and dance on Saturday night.

