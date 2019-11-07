Wolf Dixon of the Canim Lake Lakers during last year’s tournament. File photo.

Old Stars hockey tournament returns to 100 Mile House and Lac la Hache

Spectators are welcome to watch the action

The Annual Old Stars Hockey Tournament skates back into the South Cariboo Recreation Centre and the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena for Nov. 8 to 10 this year.

“Looks like we got 17 teams – five in the women’s division and four in each of the three men’s divisions. That’s about what we shoot for every year. We shoot for 12 men’s and six to eight ladies but this year it’s only five,” said organizer Greg Aiken.

The three men’s divisions are recreation, 40 plus and 50 plus. Teams in all four divisions are from across British Columbia.

“Pretty well everything is the same. Each division plays a round-robin, the team with the most points wins the division on Sunday. The women’s is set up as the same thing, the team with the most points wins their division.”

The men’s games will be played in the South Cariboo Rec. Centre in 100 Mile House, while all the women’s games will be at the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena in Lac la Hache.

RELATED: Old Stars skate again in 100 Mile House and Lac la Hache

The Rec. Division teams feature the teams; Morningwood, Ice Aholics, Quesnel, Canim Lake. Busch Leaguers, Salmon Arm, Red Rock and Red Bulls are the teams in the 40 plus division and the Old Stars, Kamloops, Merrit and 100 Mile House will play in the 50 plus division.

One team bailed from the tournament, so Aiken said they are working together to pull together another team from 100 Mile House.

“They got to be 50 plus, we may allow a 45 plus if he’s not a ringer but we’re just trying to put a team together with bodies.”

If anyone is interested they should contact Aiken at 250-644-1529. He said it will cost them a “nominal” fee.

100 Mile House will have two teams in the women’s division, with a team from Quesnel, Williams Lake and Kamloops also participating.

The men’s tournament starts on Friday at 5:45 p.m., with games being played from Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday. The women’s first game is 7 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

On Saturday, there will be a banquet and dance for all participants at the 100 Mile Community Hall. Tickets are $20 and only available at the arena.

Spectators are welcome to watch the action.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

