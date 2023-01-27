Old Stars battle for bragging rights in tourney

The Hammered Collusion’s Robin McLellan takes a shot on the Red Rock Grill’s net Saturday against Chris Coombs. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hammered Collusion player Dusty McLellan looks for a teammate to pass to during a game against the Red Rock Grill. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Red Rock Grill player Gary Stone skates with the puck towards the Hammered Collusions net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Red Rock Grill’s goalie Chris Coombs stands ready to defend the net against the Hammered Collusions during the 33rd annual 100 Mile Old Stars Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Red Rock Grill’s Erin Capnerhurst collides into Hammered Collusions’ goalie Travis Saunders during the 33rd annual 100 Mile Old Stars Tournament as defenceman Chris Sandau looks for the puck. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Red Rock Grill congratulates the Hammered Collusions on their blowout victory against them during the 33rd annual 100 Mile Old Stars Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Players participating in the 33rd annual 100 Mile Old Stars Tournament shake the hands of referees Nathan Bohmer and Mark Boyce after a game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) SC Motorsports’ Wayne Pincott glides across the ice with the puck during a game Saturday at the 33rd annual 100 Mile Old Stars Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Iceoholics and SC Motorsports fight for control of the puck Saturday at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Iceoholics and SC Motorsports fight for control of the puck Saturday at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Iceoholics and SC Motorsports fight for control of the puck Saturday at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Iceoholic player Kevin Raimundo passes the puck past SC Motorsports player Wayne Pincott during a game last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) SC Motorsport platers take a break during a game against the Iceoholics at the 33rd annual 100 Mile Old Stars Tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) SC Motorsports player Levon Johnson takes a shot on the net of Iceoholics goalie Chris Poggenpoho. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The puck bounces off the chest of Iceoholics goalie Chris Poggenpoho after SC Motorsports’ Brent Szabo attempts to score a goal. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It was a great weekend for hockey during the 33rd annual 100 Mile Old Stars Tournament.

Head organizer Greg Aiken said 16 teams competed in three divisions: recreational, ladies, 55-plus and 35-plus. There were some close matches and blowouts but overall the 230 players enjoyed themselves.

“For not having a tournament for three years it went really well,” Aiken said. “Ideally you’d like to have every game competitive and challenging but that doesn’t always happen. There were some really good games on Sunday.”

South Cariboo Motorsports won the recreational division undefeated, the Kamloops Free Radicals won the 55-plus division undefeated, the 100 Mile Shooters won the ladies’ division and Hammered Collusion won the 35-plus division.

Aiken said the biggest challenge of organizing the tournament this year was juggling everyone’s requested matchups.

Red Rock Grill player Gary Shimmin, from 108 Mile Ranch, said even though his team lost all three of their games, it was still fun.

“Hockey is fun and we usually played it every Sunday but when COVID hit that put the brakes on everything,” Shimmin, 48, said. “I haven’t been out really in three years, so it’s like riding a bike.”

His teammate Chris Haveman agreed.

“We got a suspect team but it’s fun to play. It’s just fun to get out and play against people you haven’t seen for a while,” Haveman, 53, said.

Haveman said the two periods of play and the no-contact rules allowed them to play more games and avoid getting too tired.

The Free Radical’s Rick Gibson, who came up from Kamloops, said the tournament is one of his favourites.

“We have been coming here so long we know a lot of people from 100 Mile, so it’s fun,” Gibson said. “Everybody is here for a good time. We go out for a skate and drink some beer, that’s the name of the game.”

Aiken said inviting women and young men to join the Old Stars tournament has made the banquet and dance after the games more enjoyable and lively.

“It’s gone from just a men’s old-timers tournament to a wide open range of players,” Aiken said. “It’s quite a social weekend. Back in the day, the hockey was a lot more competitive but now it’s a lot more fun and not as intense as before.”

Although the costs for catering, referees and ice time have increased, Aiken said he plans to return to hosting two old-timers hockey tournaments a year next winter. One will be in November 2023 and the other in January 2024.



