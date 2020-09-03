Off to the Rodeo

There were no spectators allowed but the Clinton Little Britches Rodeo went off without a hitch last weekend – with strict COVID-19 precautions in place. Local competitors included five Clinton cowboys and cowgirls, including Cade and Tate Allison, Nate McCullough, Libby McIlravey and Brett Tugman, who all went home with smiles on their faces and a little money in their pockets.

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

